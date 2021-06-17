Prison time ordered for Chippewa County shooting

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentence was handed down Thursday for the suspect in a Memorial weekend shooting last year.



Kyle Baker, who's from Glen Flora in Rusk County was sentenced by Chippewa County Judge Steven Gibbs to four years in prison for recklessly endangering safety.



The shooting happened May 24, 2020 outside a mobile home on Reno Drive, on Eau Claire's north side. According to the criminal complaint the victim told police he was arguing with Baker, and tried to grab a handgun that Baker pointed at him. He said Baker then stepped back, and shot him in the stomach.