Pets of the Day: Colby and Pepper Jack

Meet Colby and Pepper Jack, two 8 month old males at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

These two are a bonded pair and the cutest friends. These boys didn't come in together. They came in a day apart and from the same neighborhood. They were put together, and now they just can't be broken up.

Pepper Jack is lighter, and has a split li, while Colby is more of an orange tabby.

One thing for sure, they're gong to be a lot of fun and full of love for a deal. During the month of June, it's $60 for both of them,.

If you think Colby and Pepper Jack would be a perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association to set up a time to visit.