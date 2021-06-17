Officials detain 14 migrants who came ashore in Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have detained 14 migrants who were traveling in a boat that came ashore hitting a sea wall in South Florida. WPLG-TV reports the migrants were coming from Jamaica and had first traveled to The Bahamas. One of the men told the TV station as he was being handcuffed in Pompano Beach, Florida that he was fleeing from violence in Jamaica. U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for information. A witness said he saw the boat nearing the shore very slowly. A resident in that neighborhood said she saw one of the men run through her yard.