Officer and suspect killed in shooting in north Georgia

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — authorities say a police officer and a male suspect were killed in a shooting in north Georgia. It began with a traffic stop in Holly Springs, a small city about an hour’s drive northwest of Atlanta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting. The agency’s initial statement on Thursday offered no more details. Holly Springs Police say they’re notifying the officer’s family members and trying to identify the suspect. The nearby Paulding County sheriff’s office says the community is mourning the loss of an officer killed in the line of duty.