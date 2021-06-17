N Korea’s Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his government to be fully prepared for confrontation with the Biden administration. The Korean Central News Agency reported Friday that Kim made the statement during a ruling party meeting this week. It cited Kim as stressing “the need to get prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially to get fully prepared for confrontation” with the Biden administration. U.S.-led talks aimed at depriving North Korea of its nuclear program have been stalled for more than two years. Kim has said the U.S. must withdraw its hostile policy on North Korea if it wants the resumption of the talks.