Mosquito population declines as drought increases

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the region is still in a classified moderate drought, experts say a lack of water means a lack of mosquitoes.

According to a biologist from UWEC, there are 56 species of mosquitoes in Wisconsin. Mosquitoes are a food source for bats, birds and aquatic organisms.

Most of a mosquito's life is spent in water, and when their water source is taken away by a lack of rainfall or dry, hot temperatures, their population falls.

"There's fewer mosquitoes probably because it's so dry, and dry means there's not a lot of standing water. Standing water is what mosquitoes need; it could be a marsh, it could be a little pond, bird bath. When things dry up, the water sources go away, the habitat goes away and the eggs could dry up and adults can't find as many places to oviposit or lay their eggs," said UWEC biology professor Dr. Todd Wellnitz.

Biologist experts say male mosquitoes live for a week to 10 days, meanwhile some female species will live for as long as a month. With storms in the forecast, they may come back soon and start feeding.

Female species bite so they have what is called a 'blood meal' to help fertilize their eggs, and some individuals may be prone to its bite than others.

"They're going to cue in on the lactic acid that's coming out in your sweat, you're warm, that's another cue, and if you're breathing hard, carbon dioxide that's how they find you, they hone in on that," said Dr. Wellnitz.

According to biologists, mosquitoes are more likely to come out at dusk.

Dr. Wellnitz says to avoid bites, use bug spray with 'DEET' in it. The chemical interferes with mosquitoes receptor antennas and keeps them from detecting certain odors the body emits.