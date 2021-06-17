More women hitting the air on anniversary of Earhart’s trip

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thursday marked the 93-year anniversary of Amelia Earhart becoming the first woman to travel across the Atlantic Ocean as a passenger.

Fast forward to today, more and more women are following in Earhart's footsteps and becoming pilots.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration's Aeronautical Center, in 2020, women accounted for 8.4% of all pilots, up from 6.7% in 2010. Karin Rassbach is a chief pilot for Heartland Aviation and said Earhart's legacy extends beyond the aviation industry.

"Amelia Earhart basically forged the way for women in aviation, and women in any industry for that matter," Rassbach said. "The percentage of women pilots is still very small, [but] it is increasing. I just hope all young girls know that through hard work and determination they can be whatever they want to be."