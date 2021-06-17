Minneapolis police treating body parts discovery as homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police are treating the discovery of body parts along a road near the Mississippi River as a homicide. A passerby called 911 shortly before 9:30 a.m. to report the incident. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says investigators are treating the case as a homicide because the loss of the parts would “likely not be survivable.” Elder says that the appearance of the parts indicates that the death would “be relatively recent.” He says the gender of the parts was unknown. The Star Tribune reports that homicide and crime lab investigators were collecting evidence at the scene.