Memorial’s Beckermann, Altoona and Regis doubles teams advance at state tennis

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial senior Ethan Beckermann won a pair of marathon matches Thursday to advance in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 state tournament.

Beckermann defeated Whitefish Bay's Tyler Schneider in a tiebreaker, 6-1, 6-7 (5), (8), in the first round. He followed that with another tiebreaker win over Marquette University's Joe Malloy, 3-6, 6-0, (4).

Beckermann will face West De Pere's Elijah Zifferblatt on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. at Menard Tennis Center.

Chippewa Falls' Sean Martin won his opening round match over Oak Creek's Nil Massaneda, 6-0, 6-2, but lost to Wauwatosa East's Noah Viste in the second round.

Memorial freshman Evan Birkholz lost in the first round to Middleton's Koji Heinemann. Menomonie's Jace Gilbertson lost to Middleton's Jonathan Kim in the opening round.

In doubles play, Memorial's team of Ryan Hayes and Tommy Peterson lost 6-1, 6-2 to Stoughton. Menomonie's team of Dom Hendrickson and Cole Witucki lost in two sets.

At the Division 2 tournament in Kohler, Altoona's doubles team of Ty Rondestvedt and Dan Harris defeated Brown Deer in the opening round to advance.

Eau Claire Regis' doubles team of Jack Merrick and Anderson Lowry also won to advance to Friday's second round.

Altoona's second doubles team of Jack Ives and Ryan Chmelik lost to Monroe in the first round. Baldwin-Woodville's team of Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker lost to Aquinas in the first round.

In singles play, Regis sophomore Alex Erickson lost his first round match to Plymouth's Owen Plate, 7-5, 6-1.

Both tournaments continue through Saturday.