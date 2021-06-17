Mayo Clinic gives tips on how to deal with summer bugs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Mosquitoes aren't the only thing you should look out for, there's also ticks to worry about. Here's, some advice if they try to make a meal out of you.

By staying out of high grass and keeping to the middle of trails, you can decrease the chance of picking up the unwelcome hitch-hikers.

Tucking pants into socks will also help prevent bugs from entering through openings in your clothing.

And while wearing bright colors won't repel bugs, it will allow you to check for them more clearly.

If a tick does attach itself, doctors say it's better to use a tweezers to carefully take it out than to use your fingers.

To make sure that the tick doesn't tear, pull it out at the same angle it is attached to the skin. Otherwise, there's a greater chance disease will spread.

In addition to removal, Mayo Clinic urges immediate action if you suspect a tick has been attached for over 36 hours.

"If you develop general symptoms of feeling ill," said Dawn Davis, a pediatric and adult dermatologist professor at Mayo. "And you develop a rash regardless of whether you feel whether that you've been exposed to a bug or not. I would highly encourage you to see your primary care provider or your dermatologist "

Bug bites can have a variety of symptoms from fever to headache to rashes. So be sure to check over yourself, your children, and pets when returning from the great outdoors.