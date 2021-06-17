Lokken, Onarheim restitution payment figures released

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - When we told you last month that former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken was seeking early release from prison we inquired how much money he has paid toward restitution.

Now, we have the answer.



As you remember, Lokken and his assistant Kay Onarheim were accused of stealing over $1.3 million dollars of county money.



As part of their sentence, they were required to repay nearly $700,000.



But according to the State Department of Corrections as of last week Lokken has only repaid $18,645.

That's $356 more than he had paid at this time a year ago.

Meanwhile Onarheim has repaid $90,051.

That's an increase of more than $16,000 compared to a year ago.



Both Lokken and Onarheim remain in prison.



It is unclear if they are under a specific deadline to make full restitution. We also don't know if the amount paid by Lokken will affect his petition for early release. A hearing on that is set for August.