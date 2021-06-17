Journalist shot to death in southern Mexico, 2nd this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Mexico say journalist Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera has been shot to death, at least the second such killing in the country so far this year. The prosecutor’s office in the southern state of Oaxaca said Sánchez Cabrera was riding a motorcycle with another person on a rural road early Thursday when gunmen opened fire on them. There was no immediate information on the condition of the other person. Local media and press groups said Sánchez Cabrera had complained of receiving threats and attacks in recent months.