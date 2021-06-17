Jimmy Kimmel to be title sponsor of inaugural LA Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The LA Bowl has found a big name to be its very first title sponsor: ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. The inaugural edition of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will be played Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the host announced on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday night. The game will air on ABC. The LA Bowl’s debut was delayed from 2020 until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it will match the Mountain West champion against the Pac-12′s No. 5 bowl selection. SoFi Stadium said it has reached a multiyear deal with Kimmel for the naming rights.