Japan set to ease virus emergency ahead of Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is set to announce the easing of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and six other areas this weekend, with new daily cases falling just as the country begins making final preparations for the Olympics in just over a month. Japan has been struggling since late March to slow a wave of infections propelled by more contagious variants, with new daily cases soaring above 7,000 at one point and seriously ill patients straining hospitals in Tokyo, Osaka and other metropolitan areas. New cases have since subsided, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to downgrade the emergency when it expires on Sunday. Despite concerns over the risks of holding the Olympics, Suga has said he is determined to go ahead.