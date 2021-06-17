Israeli officer charged in killing of autistic Palestinian

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli prosecutors charged a border police officer with reckless manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City last year. The indictment came just over a year after the shooting of Eyad Hallaq. Hallaq’s family had previously criticized Israeli authorities’ investigation into Eyad’s killing, and had called for much tougher charges against the police officer. Hallaq, 32, was fatally shot just inside the Old City’s Lion’s Gate in May 2020 as he was on his way to the special-needs institution that he attended. The officer’s commander, who was also present during the incident, was not charged.