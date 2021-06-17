Inspection finds problems in rest of Mexico City subway line

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A visual inspection has found problems in about one-third of the Mexico City elevated subway line where a single span collapsed on May 3, killing 26 people. The College of Engineers study of the city’s Number 12 line covered about 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) of elevated track, but not the section that collapsed. There were cracks in columns and support beams, skewed braces, rain water leaks and metal beams that may not meet standards because they were welded in the middle or weren’t resting properly on rubber shock absorbers. A previous report released Wednesday found construction defects from when the line was built in 2010-2012.