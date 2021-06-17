Hudson eliminates Memorial from girls soccer sectionals, other scores

HUDSON (WQOW)- The Old Abes were two wins away from state, but were quickly eliminated by the Hudson Raiders 2-0 on Thursday.

In the middle of the first half, the Raiders drew a penalty and capitalized on it as Lauren Chukel scored the free kick.

In the 43rd minute, Hudson's Elayna Murdzek added another for the Raiders by tipping it over the head of the Memorial keeper. There was no score in the second half as the Raiders went on to win.

The loss eliminates the Old Abes from the girls soccer playoffs. Hudson will play the winner of Kimberly and Appleton North on Saturday.

