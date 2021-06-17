Health officials know what chemicals burned inside the Chemtool plant, what they don’t know is what’s in the debris that fell

ROCKTON (WREX) -- The fire that consumed the Chemtool Plant on Monday morning is still smoldering, though the smoke plume has subsided.

The plant participates in the "Tier II" reporting system and must report the chemicals it uses in an annual federal report, which is used by state and federal authorities to track and enforce rules related to how plants store materials.

It's that Tier II document that helped local officials determine what potentially could be in the air after the plant caught fire.

Those records, obtained by 13 WREX, show the plant holds Zinc, Sulfuric Acid, Nitrogen, Lead, Ethylene Glycol (antifreeze), and Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate.

"It also helps local authorities in the event of an emergency, such as a fire," Governor JB Pritzker's office said in a release sent Monday afternoon.

What is unclear, is what is in the debris that litters the yards of homes in the Stateline. Winnebago County Health Department Public Administrator, Dr. Sandra Martell has warned repeatedly not to pick it up without gloves or a shovel.

"While the company has provided us a detailed list (Tier II), we're talking about those things in and around the building that are not intended to burn," Dr. Martell said at a press conference Wednesday Afternoon, citing truck tires, other building materials and more.

That debris, and the unknown materials in it, are keeping people in the one-mile evacuation radius away from their homes. The debris is being tested, results should come back on Thursday morning, according to Dr. Martell.