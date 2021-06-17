Gun evidence detailed in Minneapolis task force shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Newly filed court documents detail gun evidence recovered from the scene of a fatal shooting of a driver during an arrest attempt by members of a federal task force in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has said evidence indicates Winston Boogie Smith Jr., who was Black, fired his gun before he was killed June 3 in a parking ramp in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. Search warrant affidavits show that 14 cartridge casings from police firearms were found outside of the car in which Smith was sitting and six casings from another gun were found inside. Attorneys for an unidentified woman who was in the car with Smith said last week that she never saw him with a weapon.