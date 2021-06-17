Germany’s, Poland’s leaders mark 1991 treaty with talks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The presidents of Germany and Poland are expected to discuss the future of the European Union and of its trans-Atlantic ties as well as the situation in Ukraine and Belarus as they mark 30 years of a treaty on bilateral relations. Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was on a brief visit to Warsaw Thursday for talks with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, and a meeting with Polish and German young people. Poland is expected to reiterate its strong objections to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is to supply Germany with Russian gas. The 1991 treaty laid the foundations for good political and economic bilateral ties between the two neighbors, who share a painful history.