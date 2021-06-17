Flood Advisory issued June 17 at 11:43PM CDT until June 18 at 2:15AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1143 PM CDT, several inches of rain has fallen across the

advisory area leading to localized flooding. Ditches were running

full and there were reports of street flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

La Crosse, Winona, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem,

Goodview, St. Charles, Lewiston, Trempealeau, Bangor, Fountain

City, Stockton, Rollingstone, Hokah, Altura, Dakota, Brice

Prairie, La Crosse Airport and French Island.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.