Flood Advisory issued June 17 at 11:15PM CDT until June 18 at 2:15AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Advisory issued June 17 at 11:15PM CDT until June 18 at 2:15AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Houston County in southeastern Minnesota…
Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…
Southeastern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…
La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…
West Central Monroe County in west central Wisconsin…
Southwestern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…
* Until 215 AM CDT.
* At 1115 PM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the
advisory area due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and
small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
La Crosse, Winona, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem,
Goodview, St. Charles, Lewiston, Trempealeau, Bangor, Fountain
City, Stockton, Rollingstone, Hokah, Altura, Dakota, Brice
Prairie, La Crosse Airport and French Island.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.