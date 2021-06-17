Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

St. Croix County

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST

WISCONSIN…

The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon

through Friday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Polk, Barron, Rusk, and St Croix counties.

* WIND…West 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts around 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Around 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

&&