Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Barron County
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN…
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon
through Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Polk, Barron, Rusk, and St Croix counties.
* WIND…West 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts around 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&