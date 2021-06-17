‘Fire and Fury’ author writes new Trump book ‘Landslide’

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of “Fire and Fury,” the million-seller from 2018 that helped launched the wave of inside accounts of the Trump White House, will have a last look coming out next month. Publisher Henry Holt tells The Associated Press that Michael Wolff’s “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency” is scheduled for July 27. Trump himself, who condemned “Fire and Fury” and attempted to have its publication halted, is among those who spoke to Wolff for his new book, according to Holt. Wolff’s first book on Trump, published in January 2018, was an immediate sensation and went on to sell more than 2 million copies.