Economic impact of state tennis championships in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's been ages since a big event happened in the Chippewa Valley, but starting Thursday, about 200 players gathered to take a swing at the state tennis tournament, and the economic activity it's meant to bring will certainly pay off.

Eau Claire is hosting the WIAA Boys Tennis State Individual Championships from Thursday through Saturday at both the Menards Tennis Center and Memorial High School.

Visit Eau Claire officials said the players and their families will give our area a much-needed economic boost, saying every time a tourism dollar comes into the community, it gets respent 12 times.

Visit Eau Claire said big events like this feel like a light at the end of the tunnel.

"The excitement is uncontainable on everyone's level. When you look at cars pulling up and restaurants being busy, events like the tennis tournament coming back, it's just huge. It's this big uplift and not just economically or socially, but also personally to just see it come back," said Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire.

Anderson is also excited for the team championships next week in Eau Claire.