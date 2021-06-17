Eau Claire Health Dept. closing COVID call center

Eau Claire Health Dept. closing COVID call centerNew
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After more than a year, Eau Claire County's COVID-19 call center is closing up shop.
That'll happen at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18.
After that, you will be able to call the Eau Claire City-County Health Department at 715-839-4718 if you have COVID-19 questions.
From the time the phones started ringing on March 25, 2020, the call center has received 10,718 calls.
