Eau Claire Fire Department teaches fire safety

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As summer continues to heat up, the Eau Claire Fire Department has some tips and tricks on how to keep fires under control. Campers seeking out the perfect s'more should be mindful of a few things.

Keep an eye out for conditions. Dryer and windier conditions are the perfect weather for wildfires to spread.

Keep it small. Manageable fires are easier to put out in case of an emergency.

Have some sort of extinguisher around. Be it water or a fire extinguisher, to put the fire out completely when it's done.



"Lastly we want to make sure that fires are never ever left unattended," said Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang. "We would never would leave children around a fire not attended by adults."

Bertrang also advises that heat can be as dangerous as a fire.

He recommends staying out of extreme temperatures when possible,

Plus, it's important to check in on those who might have difficulties keeping cool.