Drought conditions impacting produce at farmers market

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market operates three days a week, but with the current drought conditions impacting production, some vendors are now having to pick and choose which days they attend.

There are 75 vendors registered for this year's farmers market, but only three vendors were set up Thursday afternoon in Phoenix Park. Deidra Barrickman is the farmers market manager, and she said that she has received calls from vendors saying the recent weather has led to smaller-sized strawberries and shriveled up cucumbers.

"They just don't have enough product to bringing all three days right now. There just isn't that much in the garden to be picking. Most of our vendors do not have irrigation, and so they depend on Mother Nature for their watering, and it's been pretty sparse lately, so their gardens are suffering a bit with that," Barrickman said.

Barrickman said she has not seen vendors increase their prices, but warns there might be a slight increase in the near future due to the cost of seeds and starters being scarce, and therefore more expensive.