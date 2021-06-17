Delta variant in Wisconsin: What does this mean for the Chippewa Valley?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Things are starting to feel normal again in the Chippewa Valley, but is a new variant of COVID-19 going to put a damper on reopening and events?

As of Thursday, the Wisconsin DHS said 35 cases of the Delta variant have been discovered in the state.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said right now, there are no reported cases of this variant both in the Chippewa Valley and the western side of Wisconsin.

But, just because there are no reported cases doesn't mean it's not here.

So, are local health officials worried?

"At this point I'm not concerned, but certainly the more we see variant strains, the more we see the possibility that people can get a variant strain that appears to not only spread more easily, but potentially more concerning for hospitalizations, so the more worried we are," Giese said.

When it comes to vaccines, Giese said our current vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are sufficient against the known variants, but in order to have less room for mutations, she said more people need to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity.