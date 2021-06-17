Skip to Content

Cruz, Ober lift Twins over Mariners 7-2

Minnesota news from the Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer against his former team, rookie starter Bailey Ober struck out six and the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2. Cruz’s second-deck shot to left field in the fifth inning made it 6-0 and helped snap the Twins’ three-game losing streak. It was his 431st career home run, moving him into a tie with Lou Gehrig at 49th on the career list. Ryan Jeffers followed with a solo homer two batters later. Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson left after scoring in the first inning with right calf tenderness.

Associated Press

