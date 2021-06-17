Child porn trial comes to an end

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for an Eau Claire man accused of possessing child pornography.

After a two-day trial, a jury on Wednesday night found Beau Morrow "guilty" of two of the charges against him. He was acquitted of a third charge.



In 2019 the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told authorities someone had uploaded an image of child sexual abuse online. They traced the IP address to Morrow's apartment. And they said he uploaded two other images from CVTC, where he worked. They also found images and videos of child sexual abuse on his phone.



Morrow will be sentenced September 27th.