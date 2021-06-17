Cash payments take center stage in Newsom’s 1st recall ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to make sure Californians know about the cash payments and prize money he’s doling out as the scheduling of a recall election date looms. He released three television ads Thursday, including one that tells voters he is delivering money to viewers’ pockets. It references a one-time cash payment he has proposed for low-income and middle-class families aimed at helping them recover from the pandemic. But the ad also follows weeks of Newsom playing game show host by handing out cash prizes to people for getting vaccinated. Republicans allege he’s using taxpayer money to buoy his political standing.