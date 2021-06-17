Belgium beats Denmark 2-1 in game marked by Eriksen tribute

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark played for the first time since Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during a European Championship match and lost to Belgium 2-1. Substitute Kevin De Bruyne set up one goal for the Belgians and scored the winner himself. The game was marked by an emotional tribute to Eriksen in the first half. Eriksen had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator and is still recovering in the hospital. Denmark started at a furious pace and Yussuf Poulsen scored with a low shot inside the far post in only the second minute. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says “I can’t describe the pride I feel for this squad.”