American Red Cross faces nationwide severe blood shortage

(WQOW) - The American Red Cross is asking for the public's help as blood supply is depleting at an alarming rate nationwide.

According to the Red Cross, hospitals are responding to a high number of trauma cases and emergency room visits, resulting in a severe blood shortage.

The Red Cross said trauma center demand is up by 10% from 2019 as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What's happened is that a lot of people have put off because of COVID-19, they put off elective surgeries. They're having them now, plus we've seen an increase in the number of trauma related disasters and so there's just been a huge demand, especially in the last couple of weeks with hospitals," said Kyle Kriegl, the executive director of Northwest WI American Red Cross Chapter.

The American Red Cross of Northwestern Wisconsin said they are most in need of type O blood, both O-negative and O-positive. O-negative is the universal blood donor type.

In addition to blood, there is an emergency need for platelets. Anyone who donates blood to the Red Cross through June 30 will receive a $5 gift card to Amazon.