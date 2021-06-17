Air Quality Alert until THU 11:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Eau Claire County

…AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EAU CLAIRE COUNTY…

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air

Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until 11:00

PM CDT June 17. This advisory affects people living in Eau Claire

County.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR

SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Sensitive groups, including children,

elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems,

and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged

period of time, should avoid extended outdoor exposure.

For more information on current air quality, please see:

https://airquality.wi.gov