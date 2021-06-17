Elk Mound powerlifting team brings home national title after months of hard work

ELK MOUND (WQOW) -- After not knowing if they would even have a season this year because of COVID, a small-town high school team in Western Wisconsin defied the odds of becoming best in the nation in powerlifting.

The team won the best overall score for their performance at the USA Powerlifting Nationals in Aurora, Colorado, earlier this month.

Not only does the team have bragging rights, but several of its members also won first place.

One of those winners is sophomore Tegan Pahl, who feels the team is very welcoming of people interested in powerlifting.

"Female powerlifting is really supported within our club, which is really cool to see because weightlifting is typically a male-dominated sport. They really accept females and we do really well. It's great," she said.

It was a long road to the title. From virtual meets to socially distanced practices, the team put in seven months of training to get here.

"It felt that all our work paid off, and I think that a lot of people say that all the time, and it felt like we truly accomplished something, and even if we didn't bring it home, we all brought home personal records," Team Member Bailey Gilbertson said.

Setting those personal records is what keeps these kids motivated, Co-Coach Aaron Maves said.

"I've seen powerlifting do wonders for some students. They're not sure of themselves, they don't have a lot of confidence. They come in here and they work for a couple of months and it's 'man I'm getting stronger, I am better than someone else in one particular thing.' It's an amazing confidence booster," Maves said.

To come first in their weight and sex class, each lifter does a squat, bench press and deadlift. Then the total weight lifted for all three is added together, and the highest score wins.