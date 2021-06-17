2 more charged in killing of ex-Indiana U. football player

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two more people have been arrested in the death of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest in Indianapolis last year following the death of George Floyd. The Marion County prosecutor’s office says a grand jury indicted 24-year-old Alijah Jones and 20-year-old Nakeyah Shields on charges of murder, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery in the May 2020 killing of Chris Beaty. Online court records don’t list attorneys for either of them. A third person, Marcus Anderson, was charged with murder in Beaty’s death in December. Beaty was shot and killed at age 38 as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.