1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span Thursday in three cities west of Phoenix. A suspect was detained, but authorities say it’s unclear if that person was responsible for all of the shootings. The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately released. Police departments in Peoria, Surprise and Glendale are investigating shootings in their cities along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Peoria police spokesman Brandon Sheffert says authorities are investigating at least eight separate shooting scenes. He says four people suffered gunshot wounds, and one of those victims died.