Zorn Arena vaccine clinic to close with a new location in the works

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As Eau Claire County nears 50% of the population being fully vaccinated, the health department is preparing for the FEMA clinic's next phase; a new location.

The vaccination clinic at Zorn Arena on UW-Eau Claire's campus will be closing on June 30.

According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, over 14,000 doses of vaccine have been given out at the clinic.

The primary reason for the closure of Zorn Arena's clinic location adjustment is space; there's currently too much of it.

"Zorn is a very big space, and we certainly don't need that large of a space at this point," said Health Director Lieske Giese. "When we started the clinic we had capacity five days a week to give more than 3,000 doses and initially we were doing that. Our biggest days we're getting certainly a couple hundred people but fewer and fewer every day."

The health department is working on finalizing details for a new location on UWEC's campus. The new spot will open in early July and will stay open until August.

