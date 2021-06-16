Woman falls to death at indoor climbing gym in Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a woman fell about 40 feet to her death at an indoor climbing gym in northern Colorado. A Fort Collins police spokesman tells The Coloradoan the woman fell at Ascent Studio Climbing & Fitness on Saturday, and it appears she became unattached from the auto-belay system. Investigators didn’t find any faulty equipment. The climbing gym in Fort Collins released a statement Tuesday calling the fall a “tragic event” and expressing sympathy for the climber’s friends and family. It also said the auto-belay systems that keep climbers from falling won’t be used at least until a full investigation is completed.