Wisconsin justices order new trial in brother-in-law’s death

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided state Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of killing his brother-in-law after he allegedly discovered child pornography on his computer. A jury in Walworth County convicted Alan Johnson in 2017 of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the shooting death of his brother-in-law, identified in court documents only as K.M. Johnson argued that K.M. attacked him moments after he found the pornography on his computer and the jury should have been instructed on self-defense doctrines. The Supreme Court sided with Johnson in a 4-3 ruling Wednesday and remanded the case for a new trial.