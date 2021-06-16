Video shows man apologized before Honolulu police shot him

HONOLULU (AP) — Doorbell camera video obtained and released by lawyers representing the family of a Black man shot by Honolulu police in April provides more information about the events before his deadly encounter with officers. The footage posted online shows Lindani Myeni arrived at a house, took off his shoes and then quickly left after his presence confused the occupants. He repeatedly apologized. He was shot a short time later by police outside. A lawsuit says police were motived by racial discrimination. Police deny race was a factor. The lawsuit says Myeni might have mistaken the house for a temple open to the public next door.