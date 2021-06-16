Vaccine effort turns into slog as infectious variant spreads

As case numbers decline and states reopen, the potential final stage in the U.S. campaign to vanquish COVID-19 is turning into a slog, with a worrisome variant gaining a bigger foothold and lotteries and other prizes failing to persuade many Americans to get vaccinated. State health officials say the slowdown in vaccinations was not unexpected but still concerning, particularly as the highly transmissible and potentially more severe delta variant of coronavirus spreads through the U.S.