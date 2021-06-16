Trump to visit southern border with TX governor

(WQOW) - Former President Donald Trump says he will be visiting part of the southern border later this month.

In a statement released Tuesday, Trump said he was invited by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Trump continued to blast the Biden administration's response to the border situation, calling it "an unmitigated disaster zone."

The visit is scheduled for June 30.

Back in March, Biden put VP Kamala Harris in charge of stemming migration from south of the border. Harris is yet to travel to the border.

