Thorp/Gilman co-op wins regional champs in first year, other regional baseball scores

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- Thorp/Gilman's baseball co-op was formed in 2021 due to low turnout at each school individually, and they are now regional champions in their first year.

Thorp/Gilman defeated Fall Creek 11-5 on Tuesday thanks to a strong start, scoring five runs in the first two innings.

Another incredible moment came in the 7th inning for the Crickets, however, as right-fielder Ethan Wright entered the game for the first time this year. He was seriously injured in a car accident last year, and came in for one out. His teammates followed by greeting him with hugs and handshakes.

Thorp/Gilman will take on the Regis Ramblers in the first round of sectionals on Tuesday in Cumberland.

OTHER WEDNESDAY BASEBALL SCORES

Division 2:

Baldwin-Woodville 4, Osceola 5

Rice Lake 0, Ashland 10

Bloomer 1, Medford 2

Division 3:

Regis 5, Spring Valley 4

Chetek-Weyerhauser 6, Cameron 11

Division 4: