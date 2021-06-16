Thorp/Gilman co-op wins regional champs in first year, other regional baseball scores

Thorp/Gilman co-op wins regional champs in first year, other regional baseball scoresNew
FALL CREEK (WQOW)- Thorp/Gilman's baseball co-op was formed in 2021 due to low turnout at each school individually, and they are now regional champions in their first year.
Thorp/Gilman defeated Fall Creek 11-5 on Tuesday thanks to a strong start, scoring five runs in the first two innings.
Another incredible moment came in the 7th inning for the Crickets, however, as right-fielder Ethan Wright entered the game for the first time this year. He was seriously injured in a car accident last year, and came in for one out. His teammates followed by greeting him with hugs and handshakes.
Thorp/Gilman will take on the Regis Ramblers in the first round of sectionals on Tuesday in Cumberland.
OTHER WEDNESDAY BASEBALL SCORES
Division 2:
- Baldwin-Woodville 4, Osceola 5
- Rice Lake 0, Ashland 10
- Bloomer 1, Medford 2
Division 3:
- Regis 5, Spring Valley 4
- Chetek-Weyerhauser 6, Cameron 11
Division 4:
- Bruce 2, Webster 12 (5 innings)
- Eau Claire Immanuel 0, Boyceville 6
- Cochrane-Fountain City 0, Indy/Gilmanton 3