Thailand sets mid-October to reopen to vaccinated visitors

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand plans to fully reopen to vaccinated foreign visitors by mid-October as the government seeks to restart the crucial coronavirus-devastated tourism industry. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says fully inoculated foreign visitors and returning Thai citizens must be allowed entry “without quarantine or other inconvenient restrictions.” He acknowledged that reopening comes with risks, but said it is time because of the economic needs of the people. He says the government will reconsider only if a serious situation develops. The government had previously targeted next January for reopening the country.