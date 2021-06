BIG SPRING, Texas (AP) — In a story published June 15, 2021, about the arrest of a man in the death of a 13-year-old West Texas girl, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Shawn Casey Adkins was released from the Howard County jail on a $2 million bond Monday. Adkins was transferred Monday from the Howard County jail to the Mitchell County jail, where a jail official said he was being held on bond Wednesday.