Remains of 3 brothers killed at Pearl Harbor identified

NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. military officials say the remains of three brothers from Wisconsin who were killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified. Officials say 22-year-old Navy Fireman 1st Class Malcolm J. Barber, 21-year-old Navy Fireman 1st Class LeRoy K. Barber, and 18-year-old Navy Fireman 2nd Class Randolph H. Barber were assigned to the USS Oklahoma in World War II. They grew up in New London. The Oklahoma was moored at Ford Island when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. Officials say the ship sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. It resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen. The military says the brothers were accounted for on June 10, 2020.