Registration opens for virtual Chalkfest

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's that time again: break out your chalk and find a good spot on the sidewalk because Eau Claire's Chalkfest is back this summer.

Hosted by Volume One, the annual competition is typically held on UW-Eau Claire's campus for one day only. However, due to event timing and university pandemic protocol, Chalkfest will be held virtually for the second year in a row.

Organizers said a virtual event is not necessarily a bad thing.

"The danger of in-person Chalkfest is if the weather is bad that day then the event is just kind of stuck," said Volume One Program Manager, Lindsey Quinnies. "But with this long gap, you have until July 18 to submit, so you can chalk today, take a picture, and then if it washes away at least you got your picture and submitted it online. So you can kind of do it on your own time depending on the weather and what time is good for you."

Registration is now open online and winners will be announced on Aug. 5.